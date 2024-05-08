My former manager deleted my songs from streaming platforms - AY Poyoo

Ay Poyoo

Ghanaian musician AY Poyoo, born Emmanuel Yeboah, revealed that his former manager removed his songs from various streaming platforms, leaving him unable to reach out due to being blocked.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, AY Poyoo disclosed, "My manager's personal ambitions clashed with our professional relationship, leading to the deletion of my songs as I was seen as a distraction."



Expressing concern for aspiring artists, he emphasized, "I'm sharing my experience to educate young talents, urging them to understand contracts before signing, as I overlooked crucial details in my excitement."

Though acknowledging signing a contract without scrutiny, he lamented, "Even if grievances were voiced, removing the songs, seen as a long-term investment, was unwarranted."



Focused on personal growth, AY Poyoo concluded, "Currently, my priority is self-development rather than resolving past disputes."