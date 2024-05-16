My husband decided to marry me without meeting me physically - Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor and her husband

Ghanaian gospel sensation Celestine Donkor revealed her extraordinary love story, sharing how she and her husband, Kofi Donkor, connected and married solely through online communication.

Their journey began when Kofi, residing abroad, obtained Celestine's number from a mutual acquaintance and initiated contact, leading to conversations via Yahoo Messenger and phone calls.



Despite never meeting face-to-face, Kofi became convinced of Celestine's suitability as his life partner, taking a bold step by requesting an engagement list before their first encounter.



Traveling to Ghana with the sole intent of marrying Celestine, Kofi's faith in their connection remained unwavering.

Celestine shared that Kofi's conviction stemmed from a conversation with their mutual friend and a divine revelation, affirming that she was the person he had been awaiting.



Their bond is evident as Kofi has been instrumental in managing Celestine's music career for over a decade, illustrating their unwavering support and unity.



Their union has been blessed with three children, solidifying their enduring love story.