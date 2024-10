SM millitants

Source: Mynewsgh

Ex-Shatta Movement member Captan revealed that his landlady raised his rent from GHc700 to GHc1300 after seeing him on TV with Shatta Wale.

Ex-Shatta Movement member Captan revealed that his landlady raised his rent from GHc700 to GHc1300 after seeing him on TV with Shatta Wale. He expressed fear of the sudden fame, noting increased attention from people asking for financial help, which added to his discomfort.





Read full article