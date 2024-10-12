My landlady doubled my rent after seeing me on TV with Shatta Wale – Captan

Shatta Wale and the Millitants

Source: Mynewsgh

Captan, a former member of the Shatta Movement, revealed that his rent was doubled by his landlady after she saw him on TV with Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale.

In an interview on Kingdom FM, Captan admitted that he felt overwhelmed by the sudden fame when he started hanging out with Shatta Wale.



He recounted how his landlady raised his rent from GHc700 to GHc1300 after spotting him on TV. Additionally, he mentioned that apart from the rent increase, many people in his neighborhood reached out to him for financial assistance.



Reflecting on the impact of their popular song "Taking Over", he expressed how the fame was causing major changes in his life, including the unexpected hike in his rent.

“After Shatta Wale and I recorded the popular song, ‘Taking Over’, I became scared. The fame was changing everything around me. I slept and woke and discovered my rent which was GHC700 had increased to GHc1300”.



“My landlady told me she saw me on TV and that am now a superstar. She told me she saw the cars that used to drop me at home. People started writing me letters asking for financial help for their wards. This got me scared”. He shockingly revealed.



