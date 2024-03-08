My marriage lasted only 5 months - Hammer reveals

Hammer of last two

Renowned music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, recently shared insights into the demise of his marriage years ago.

Speaking on the Uncut Show with D-Black, Hammer disclosed that his marriage lasted a mere five months, as he and his ex-wife realized their incompatibility.



The revelation came as Hammer explained that they decided to wed after welcoming a child before marriage to avoid societal judgment.



"Even though we were not mutually very much in love, I still thought it would work. So I decided to wed her, like a traditional quiet one," Hammer recounted.



However, the couple soon realized that their bond lacked the depth needed to sustain a marriage.

"So we had to agree that, look, this won't go anywhere. And the further it goes, the more damage it will do," Hammer explained, reflecting on the decision to part ways amicably.



Despite the marital mismatch, Hammer emphasized the enduring friendship they built, especially in raising their child together.



Reflecting on his present stance on marriage, Hammer expressed a lack of urgency but remained open to the possibility of tying the knot again.



"I am currently with a very great woman and with time and God, you know, it will happen but I am not in a hurry," he remarked, emphasizing his commitment to prioritizing his children above all else.