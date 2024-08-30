Entertainment

My mother tried aborting me several times; she was later told I’d be great – Esther Smith

Esther Smith Ab Esther Smith

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Esther Smith revealed on Accra 100.5 FM that her mother nearly aborted her due to fear of family backlash.

Despite taking various medications to terminate the pregnancy, she was saved after an intervention by her uncle.

A pastor had predicted her future significance, which Smith’s mother later shared with her. Smith, a celebrated gospel singer, is currently promoting her Esther Smith Live Concert in Ghana.

Source: Classfmonline