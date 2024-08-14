Entertainment

My mother wrote Adze Ko – Esther Smith reveals her ghostwriters

Esther SmithScreenshot 2024 08 14 063822.png Esther Smith

Wed, 14 Aug 2024

Gospel musician Esther Smith has revealed that her mother was the ghostwriter behind her hit song "Adze Ko."

Her mother, who was a member of the Methodist Choir and shared Esther's musical talent, composed the song, which became a significant success.

Esther also mentioned that another hit song, "Nipa," was written by her late grandmother.

Esther is currently in Ghana for a twin concert, scheduled to perform in Kumasi at Bantama Pentecost on August 25, 2024, and in Accra at the Perez Dome on August 30, 2024.

