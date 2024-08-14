My mother wrote Adze Ko – Esther Smith reveals her ghostwriters

Menu ›
Entertainment
Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Gospel musician Esther Smith has revealed that her mother was the ghostwriter behind her hit song "Adze Ko."
Her mother, who was a member of the Methodist Choir and shared Esther's musical talent, composed the song, which became a significant success.
Esther also mentioned that another hit song, "Nipa," was written by her late grandmother.
Esther is currently in Ghana for a twin concert, scheduled to perform in Kumasi at Bantama Pentecost on August 25, 2024, and in Accra at the Perez Dome on August 30, 2024.
Read full article
Source: www.mynewsgh.com