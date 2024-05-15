‘My mum was raped as a teenager’ – Singer Brymo shares stories surrounding his birth

Brymo

Nigerian musician, Olawale Oloforo, popularly known as Brymo, has shared some interesting aspects of his birth.

In an intimate dialogue with Chude Jideonwo, he revealed a harrowing event from his mother’s youth where she endured sexual assault and subsequently, her menstrual cycle halted.



Brymo recounted how his parents sought spiritual and medical interventions to address the cessation of her menstruation, unaware that she was carrying a child.



He said: “The story surrounding my birth and the entire family is weird. There are always mysteries.



“There is a story of my mum, she had a traumatic experience, a sexual experience as a teenage girl. It was a rape incident. And for some weird reason, she didn’t see her period anymore afterward. And that kept on like that for three years or so till she met my dad.

“While they were taking her around herbalists and doctors, and pastors and imams, wherever they could go, so she could start bleeding, a woman needed to see her period before she could get pregnant, well, it happened that she was already pregnant, five months in and there was no blood. So, that was strange, right? I had to kick for her to know that a child was there.



“While everyone was giving her medicine to drink, they were trying to force an abortion without knowing [laughs].”



The ‘Ara’ crooner reflected on how his mother’s bravery in confronting her assailant instilled in him a sense of valor.