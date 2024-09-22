My next song will feature D-Black and Kwabena Kwabena - Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian gospel artist Joyce Blessing announced a new collaboration with rapper D-Black and Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena during an interview on TV3’s The Afternoon Show on September 19.

She expressed her willingness to work with secular artists, asserting that their talents are also gifts from God.



Joyce noted that her hit song "Victory" was created by non-gospel artist Kuami Eugene, emphasizing that collaboration across genres is valid.



She stated, “The talent they have is also from God, so there’s nothing wrong with collaborating with them.”

Despite facing criticism in the past for working with secular musicians, she believes that listeners eventually appreciate such music.



Joyce's upcoming track with D-Black and Kwabena Kwabena is set to release soon, adding to her recent single, "Overdo," available on all major streaming platforms.



