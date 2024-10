Kwabena Kwabena

Source: Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena empathizes with comedian Funny Face's struggles, drawing parallels to his own past challenges.

Speaking on Adom TV, he urged prayers for Funny Face, highlighting the emotional toll of personal and professional disappointments.

Kwabena also reflected on how his struggles shaped him, making him wiser about relationships.



Read full article