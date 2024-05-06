My son will finish school before marriage - Amerado's mother speaks

Amerado

The mother of musician, Amerado, is adamant that her son should tie the knot only after completing university.

Emphasizing the importance of education and career over relationships, she encourages him to steer clear of distractions.



In the event of an unexpected pregnancy, however, she insists that he honor his responsibilities and marry the mother of his child.



Her priority is to see her son settled, even if it means adjusting her timeline for his marriage.

“My son is currently in school. He will marry when he is done with school. However, I have told him that if he impregnates any lady he should bring her home and marry her. They are just two so I need more grandchildren,” she said.



While Amerado has yet to introduce any potential partners to his mother, she eagerly awaits the day he does, eager to welcome them into the family fold.