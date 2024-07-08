My wife prevented me from dissing Obrafour in 2009 – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame and his wife

Source: Mynewsgh

Rapper Okyeame Kwame revealed he considered dissing Obrafour after feeling betrayed when Obrafour featured Guru in a song criticizing him and hiplife.

Okyeame Kwame was upset that Obrafour didn't inform him beforehand and even had prepared diss lines but was advised against it, notably by his wife.

He reflected that not responding was crucial for his positive image and career longevity, suggesting that avoiding the diss track was a strategic decision that ultimately benefited him.



