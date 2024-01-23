Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Please tell your friends and colleagues that GhanaWeb.com has moved to GhanaWeb.live
Share the link with your friends and colleagues
Menu
Entertainment
0

MzVee launches empowering children's picture book, 'NATURAL ME'

MzVee Natural Me 'Natural Me', is inspired by MzVee’s 'Natural Girl' persona

Tue, 23 Jan 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian artist MzVee has introduced a heartwarming picture book titled 'Natural Me,' aimed at children aged 4–8 years.

Inspired by MzVee's empowering "Natural Girl" persona that celebrates self-expression and the beauty of embracing one's natural self, the book delivers a positive message to young readers.

MzVee shared that her own experiences of being teased for her skin and hair during childhood, which now contribute to her unique beauty, motivated her to create a resource for children facing similar challenges. The decision was further influenced by an incident involving her mentor's daughter, who encountered similar experiences at school.

Illustrated with charming watercolors by Lisbeth Checo, 'Natural Me' serves as an ode to young girls embarking on a journey of self-empowerment, sisterhood, and embracing their natural selves. The book delivers a powerful message, encouraging readers to celebrate their uniqueness inside and out.

'Natural Me' is readily available at major bookstores worldwide, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Bookshop.org. Interested readers can order the book through the provided link:: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/natural-me-mzvee?variant=41055467765794

Source: starrfm.com.gh