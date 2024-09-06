NCC Boss worried over cross-dressing among men in Ghana

This follows an incident in Kumasi

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has raised concerns over the growing trend of cross-dressing among male TikTok content creators in Ghana.

where men dressed as women at the Ridge Condos All Black Party.



Dr. Richardson Commey Fio, Deputy Executive Director of the NCC, criticized the behavior as disrespectful to Ghanaian cultural values and norms.

He called it an insult to Ashanti cultural heritage and to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, emphasizing the need to uphold traditional values in modern society.



