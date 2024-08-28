Entertainment

NDC appoints KOD, Ebi Bright and Rex Omar as Spokespersons for the Creative Arts Sector

They will promote the NDC's vision for the creative sector

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Kofi Okyere-Darko, Ebi Bright, and Rex Owusu Marfo have been appointed as spokespersons for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the Creative Arts sector. They will promote the NDC's vision for the creative sector and its flagship initiative, "The Black Star Experience," aimed at boosting Ghana's cultural tourism.



Source: 3news