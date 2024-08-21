Entertainment

NDC leaves no lasting legacy whenever voted into power – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Image 97.png Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Traditional leader and Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for leaving significant legacies, such as the National Health Insurance and Free SHS. He criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for lacking notable achievements under its leadership, advocating for continued NPP governance based on their track record.



Source: Mynewsgh