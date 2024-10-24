Entertainment

NFA Boss, Juliet Asante slams BBC News for misleading Idris Elba’s story of moving to Africa

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Juliet Asante, CEO of Ghana's National Film Authority, criticized BBC News for not properly crediting the 2024 Africa Cinema Summit in Accra during a report on Idris Elba’s interview.

Juliet Asante, CEO of Ghana's National Film Authority, criticized BBC News for not properly crediting the 2024 Africa Cinema Summit in Accra during a report on Idris Elba’s interview. She expressed disappointment that BBC referred to the summit as merely an "industry event" and failed to highlight its significance.



