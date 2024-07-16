NY City: 'I miss you all' – Mona4Reall says to Ghanaians in the company of Bullgod

Mona4Reall

Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian socialite Mona4Reall expressed missing Ghanaians from New York's Times Square via Instagram Live, accompanied by talent manager Bullgod. Despite comments and requests from fans, she faces a year in Connecticut's FCI Danbury for a romance scam, followed by deportation to Ghana under three years' supervision. She currently wears a GPS tracker.





