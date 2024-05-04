Nacee expresses disappointment over TGMA songwriter nomination snub

Nacee

Ghanaian gospel sensation Nacee, also known as Nana Osei, has voiced his disappointment at not being considered for the coveted 'Songwriter of the Year' category at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

During a recent interview on TV3, Nacee expressed his belief that his compositions deserved recognition for their depth and lyrical prowess, particularly citing his work on the song 'Aseda'.



Despite the success of his song and his notable contributions to the industry, Nacee admitted he wasn't surprised by the snub, although he had hoped for acknowledgment considering the acclaim 'Aseda' had received.

Nacee revealed that his management had put considerable effort into securing nominations, making the absence of a 'Songwriter of the Year' nod even more disappointing.



Despite the setback, Nacee remains in the running for three awards at the 2024 TGMAs, with nominations in the categories of Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, and Gospel Artiste of the Year.