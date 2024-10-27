Nadia Buari reveals how and why she keeps her family away from social media

Menu ›
Entertainment
Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities
Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared in a 3FM interview her choice to keep her family private, emphasizing that fans should know her for her work, not her personal life.
Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared in a 3FM interview her choice to keep her family private, emphasizing that fans should know her for her work, not her personal life. She highlighted creating boundaries for her family’s well-being and recounted being called "Beyoncé" after a memorable movie role.
Source: Gh Celebrities