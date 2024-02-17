Nana Aba Anamoah reveals sacrifice of medical school admission for motherhood

Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has shared insights into a significant life decision she made regarding her education.

Speaking in an interview with 3 Music TV, Anamoah revealed that she opted out of pursuing medical school due to her pregnancy at the time of admission, emphasizing that the sacrifice was made for her child's welfare.



"Did I sacrifice school? I did. For one year, and I’ve never said this before, but I got admission to medical school. You know, I was a science student as well, so I got admission to medical school, and I had to let that go," Anamoah disclosed during the interview.



While acknowledging that her father, who harbored hopes of her becoming a doctor, initially influenced her decision, Anamoah admitted that pursuing medicine wasn't her aspiration.



"My father wanted me to be a doctor. I didn’t want to be. My father thought I’d be a fantastic doctor. He was living his life through me. I think he wanted to be a doctor; he couldn’t do it, so he thought, ‘Oh, my daughter will be a doctor,'" she explained.

Reflecting on her past, Anamoah conceded that becoming a doctor would have been the wrong path for her.



"I would have been a disaster, and it came at the right time," she confessed. Despite her father's initial expectations, Anamoah indicated that he was understanding of her decision. "For my father, he was not bothered because we were very close," she added.



Anamoah further shared that her experiences, including the pivotal decision regarding medical school, have shaped her journey to success and fueled her involvement in initiatives such as "Woman of Valour."



This endeavor aims to illuminate the untold stories of women, highlighting their struggles and successes to inspire and empower others.