Nana Aba Anamoah urges young women to reject sex for jobs

Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has advised young women to stand firm against succumbing to sexual advances from men in exchange for job opportunities or career advancement.

She emphasised that such compromises not only lead to exploitation but also erode women's dignity and self-respect.



According to Anamoah, some men perceive such coercion as a display of power.



"If you are a young girl and you are caught up in that situation, I’ll say to you, do not have sex with a man." She highlighted the importance of preserving one's dignity, emphasising that engaging in sexual activities solely for professional gains diminishes self-esteem," she said in an interview on 3Music TV.



While Anamoah disclosed that she has never personally encountered such situations in her career, she stressed that it's crucial for women to avoid risking their integrity in such scenarios.

She rejected the notion of blaming young women for these predicaments, asserting, "It is not their fault." She condemned the mindset that blames women for the actions of men who exploit their positions of power.



Anamoah acknowledged the challenges women face in a competitive job market but maintained that exchanging sex for employment is not acceptable.



She encouraged young women to prioritise their self-worth and never compromise their integrity for career opportunities.