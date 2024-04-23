Nana Acheampong denies feud with Daddy Lumba

Nana Acheampong

Highlife icon Nana Acheampong has addressed rumors of a rift with fellow musician Daddy Lumba, clarifying that any perceived animosity between them is unfounded.

Speaking to Accra FM, Nana Acheampong explained that despite songs that may have suggested otherwise, there was never any real discord between them.



He emphasized that their music, often interpreted as diss tracks, was purely for entertainment. "Those songs weren't aimed at me, and I don't see them that way," he stated.



The duo, once known as the Lumba Brothers, formed a group in the late 80s after meeting in Germany but later pursued solo careers, sparking speculation about their split.

Contrary to assumptions, Nana Acheampong insisted their parting was amicable, with no financial or personal issues involved. "People thought it was about money or women," he said.



Acknowledging fan rivalry post-split, Nana Acheampong likened it to sports team rivalries, stressing there was no genuine enmity.



He concluded by discussing his recent collaboration with Fameye on 'Ye Wo Nyame' (We Have God), hinting at new musical ventures and partnerships.