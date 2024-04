Nana Acheampong with Fameye

Highlife icon Nana Acheampong kicks off the year with a collaboration featuring Fameye.

Their song titled 'Ye wo Nyame' is slated for release on Friday, April 19, 2024.



Anticipation is high for this potential chart-topper, blending the vocal talents of both revered highlife artists.

Previews hint at Fameye's dedicated effort in this project alongside Nana Acheampong, a veteran with a storied musical career.