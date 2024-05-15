Entertainment

Entertainment
Nana Agyemang accuses Ghana Music Awards of bribery

Wed, 15 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legendary Highlife musician, Nana Agyemang, alleges bribery within Ghana Music Awards organization, claiming an insider demanded payment for award wins.

In an interview on Onua FM, Agyemang revealed details surrounding his hit song "Araba" and its nominations.

Despite "Araba" becoming a nationwide sensation, earning him five Ghana Music Awards nominations, Agyemang received a call from an insider requesting a bribe for guaranteed wins.

Agyemang refused to pay, resulting in no awards. Organizers later cited "inappropriate" lyrics, a claim Agyemang questions, as the song was initially nominated.

Charterhouse, the awards' organizers, deny bribery claims, asserting awards are based on votes and honorary considerations.

Agyemang, releasing a new song "Behwe Womma" featuring Kwabena Sunkwa, aims to return to the charts.

