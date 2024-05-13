Entertainment

Nana Akua Addo's fashion statement steals the show at the 2024 AMVCA

Nana Akua Addo At AMVCA 24 Nana Akua Addo

Mon, 13 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's attire at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has sparked widespread acclaim for her fashion prowess.

Renowned for her sartorial flair, Nana Akua Addo once again showcased her fashion finesse with a stunning ensemble at the prestigious event.

Her outfit garnered effusive praise from netizens, who lauded her for her unparalleled sense of style and elegance.

Some observers even suggested that her attire was so remarkable that it could have graced the esteemed Met Gala, underscoring the magnitude of her fashion statement.

Netizens showered Nana Akua Addo with compliments, with many rating her ensemble a flawless "10/10" for its sheer beauty and sophistication.

A post shared by Ghanafuo Ho Nsem (@ghanafuonsem)



A post shared by Ghanafuo Ho Nsem (@ghanafuonsem)

Source: www.ghanaweb.live