Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd. has appointed Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown as the Growth Ambassador for The GC Brand.

This partnership aims to enhance brand presence and drive sales through various marketing initiatives.

McBrown expressed her excitement about promoting quality and innovation, while the CEO emphasized her connection with Ghanaians.



