Nana Ama McBrown brushes off age critics

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, dismisses critics questioning her age, emphasizing that their opinions hold no sway over her.

McBrown, who celebrated her 46th birthday on August 15, faced scrutiny over her age, particularly in comparison to actress Pascaline Edwards, 53, whose recent disclosure fueled the debate.



Responding to the renewed speculation on her show, McBrown asserted her indifference, stating she feels no obligation to prove her age to skeptics and is untroubled by their conjectures.



Contrary to claims of being contemporaries with Pascaline, McBrown clarified that she entered the industry after Pascaline had already established herself, underlining her independence from comparisons.

Emphasizing her resilience, McBrown quipped, "If you want to think of me as an 85-year-old, that's fine by me. Ultimately, these opinions don't affect me. They don't diminish my bank balance in the slightest."



In her birthday reflections shared on Facebook, McBrown reaffirmed her commitment to living life without regrets, epitomizing her steadfast demeanor amidst external scrutiny.