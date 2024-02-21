Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates daughter's fifth birthday with heartwarming photos

Cef64ba9e343c69d.png Baby Maxin celebrates fifth birthday

Wed, 21 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, flooded the social media with heartwarming photos today, February 21, 2024, to celebrate her daughter Maxin's fifth birthday.

McBrown expressed her joy and gratitude on social media, sharing pictures of the little girl confidently making fashion statements in various outfits.

The birthday celebration has garnered attention and well-wishes from fans and followers across the social media.

Check out the adorable photos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



Source: www.ghanaweb.live
