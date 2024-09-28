Nana Ama McBrown dances to Fameye’s new track with DWP dancers

Nana Ama Mcbrown with the dancers on the streets

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was filmed dancing on the street with DWP dancers Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye to Fameye’s song "Very Soon." The spontaneous encounter, captured in a viral video, ended with McBrown gifting the dancers GH¢1000 for their performance, earning praise from fans for the delightful collaboration.





