Nana Ama McBrown dances to Fameye’s new track with DWP dancers

IMG 20240928 150240 Nana Ama Mcbrown with the dancers on the streets

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was filmed dancing on the street with DWP dancers Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye to Fameye’s song "Very Soon."

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was filmed dancing on the street with DWP dancers Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye to Fameye’s song "Very Soon." The spontaneous encounter, captured in a viral video, ended with McBrown gifting the dancers GH¢1000 for their performance, earning praise from fans for the delightful collaboration.



