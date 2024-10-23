Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown expresses sympathy over East Legon tragedy

Nana Ama McBrown Wild Bn.png Nana Ama Mcbrown

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared her condolences following the tragic accident at East Legon, involving the 16-year-old son of Pastor Salifu Amoako, leader of Alive Chapel Ministries.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live