Nana Ama McBrown expresses sympathy over East Legon tragedy

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared her condolences following the tragic accident at East Legon, involving the 16-year-old son of Pastor Salifu Amoako, leader of Alive Chapel Ministries.

Speaking on Onua Showtime on October 20, McBrown extended her prayers to the grieving families and urged them to seek solace in God and time for healing.



She acknowledged the immense pain the parents of the deceased 12-year-old girls must be enduring and expressed deep empathy for Pastor Amoako.

McBrown, who has a personal connection with the pastor, described him as family and appealed to the public to support him during this difficult period.



Rev. Obofour, leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, also called on the families to forgive Pastor Amoako, noting his compassionate nature and requesting the public’s understanding in these trying times.



