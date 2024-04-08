Nana Ama McBrown shares story of friendship with Aba Dope

Nana Ama Mcbrown with Aba Dope

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has revealed the story behind her friendship with popular TikToker, Aba Dope.

McBrown recounted that Aba approached her, expressing admiration for her personality and a desire to become closer to her.



Impressed by Aba's approach, McBrown welcomed her into her circle of friends, which laid the foundation for their companionship.



In a video shared on Instagram, McBrown highlighted that she cautioned Aba about the importance of making wise choices in life.



“I made her aware I don’t want to get close to anyone who will get me into trouble. She told me she was into the food business. In the course of the conversation, I realized that she was a wise person," McBrown explained.



The actress also mentioned meeting Aba's mother and advising her to guide her daughter to be cautious with her life choices.

"People don’t understand why I’m friends with her; sometimes, we don’t even see each other for two weeks," McBrown added, emphasizing that genuine friendships can exist even with occasional distance.



McBrown concluded by advising individuals to be selective about their friendships, as the company one keeps can significantly impact their lives.



