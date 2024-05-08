Nana Ama McBrown to host Ghana to the world concert in USA

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Gearing up for the highly anticipated 'Ghana to the World 2024: Back to the Future' concert, Inside LLC promises an unforgettable musical experience.

Ghana's celebrated actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, is set to take the stage as the host for the event, infusing her trademark charm, wit, and infectious energy into the evening.



With her extensive background in the entertainment industry, Nana Ama McBrown emerges as the ideal choice to steer the festivities, drawing upon her versatile talent and magnetic presence to captivate audiences both on and off-screen.

Scheduled performers for the 2024 Ghana to the World concert include Tiffany, 4x4, Kuami Eugene, Keche, Joey B, and more, ensuring a diverse and electrifying lineup.



This global gathering of music enthusiasts will converge on June 22, 2024, at the Palladium in New York City, promising an immersive celebration of Ghanaian music and culture.