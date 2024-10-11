Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunts fine curve, sets social media ablaze

Nana Amaaaa Nana Ama Mcbrown

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: yen.com

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown drew admiration for her stunning curves as she sported a gym outfit while spending time with the employees of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited following her ambassadorship.

Nana Ama McBrown took to her TikTok account to post a thrilling video of her working out with the staff of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited.

@iamamamcbrowngh Don't play with your work @Ghandour Cosmetics LTD. #BO16 #HEREXCELLENCY #Brimm ♬ JEJEREJE (with Ginton) - Stonebwoy


Source: yen.com