Nana Dope hosts Stonebwoy at Limann’s hall ‘Artist night’

Source: StarrFm

Dope Concepts, led by CEO Nana Dope, orchestrated a sensational 'Artiste Night' at the University of Ghana’s Limann Hall, headlined by reggae/dancehall star Stonebwoy.

Drawing over 20,000 attendees, the event featured emerging artists and meticulous organization, setting a new standard for campus events.



Stonebwoy's electrifying performance, including hits like "Hero" and "Activate," enthralled the crowd, with heartfelt moments emphasizing education and resilience.

The collaboration between Dope Concepts and Stonebwoy's team delivered a visually stunning and sonically impeccable production, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating future events.



