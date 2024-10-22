Menu ›
Nana Romeo Apologizes Over His Comment About The Girls Who Died In The Accident Of Salifu Amoako’s Son
Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo apologized for comments made on UTV's United Showbiz about two girls who died in a car accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's son.
Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo apologized for comments made on UTV's United Showbiz about two girls who died in a car accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's son. After backlash, Romeo clarified his remarks about life and death in Islam, stating he did not intend to hurt the bereaved families.
