Nana Romeo Apologizes Over His Comment About The Girls Who Died In The Accident Of Salifu Amoako’s Son

Nana Romeo

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo apologized for comments made on UTV's United Showbiz about two girls who died in a car accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's son. After backlash, Romeo clarified his remarks about life and death in Islam, stating he did not intend to hurt the bereaved families.





