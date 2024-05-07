Nana Yaa Brefo encourages MzGee

MzGee

Broadcaster MzGee recently found herself under fire from Medikal and Shatta Wale, prompting her to respond on social media.

Her colleague, Nana Yaa Brefo, stepped in with words of encouragement on MzGee's post.



MzGee faced backlash for discussing Medikal's personal life with Fella Makafui instead of focusing on his successful O2 Indigo concert in London.



Confused by the negative reaction to her simple gesture of asking Medikal to send well wishes to Fella Makafui, who was about to debut a new movie, MzGee addressed the criticism online.



She pointed out that just a week prior, Fella had been encouraged to wish Medikal well on the same program, and it was well-received. She believed her request for Medikal to reciprocate was equally valid.

Despite her explanation, MzGee continued to receive criticism for her inquiry into Medikal's relationship, with some deeming it inappropriate.



In the midst of the controversy, fellow broadcasters, including Nana Yaa Brefo, reached out on social media to offer their support and encouragement to MzGee.



Yaa Brefo's message, "Keep at it, more fire. You know our job," served as a reminder of solidarity within the broadcasting community.



The dispute stems from accusations that MzGee was attempting to overshadow Medikal's achievements with what some described as 'absurd' questions. Medikal, supported by Shatta Wale, has strongly criticized MzGee on social media, even involving her employers in the argument.