National Theatre partners with renowned poets to mark World Poetry Day with Accra schools

National Theatre

The National Theatre is teaming up with a group of esteemed poets to observe World Poetry Day this March 21st with selected schools in Accra.

Originally established by UNESCO during its 30th General Conference in Paris, World Poetry Day on March 21st celebrates linguistic diversity, encourages poetic expression, and amplifies the voices of endangered languages.



Since its inception, this global celebration promotes the reading, writing, and teaching of poetry, fostering appreciation for languages that bridge cultures and preserving indigenous languages and cultures. It also promotes cross-cultural understanding through the translation of poems.



This year's theme, "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants," pays homage to past iconic writers whose groundbreaking works have expanded poetry's reach across cultures.

Described as a condensed, lyrical arrangement of words that conveys thoughts, describes scenes, or tells stories, poetry is celebrated for its ability to express feelings and ideas in a unique and aesthetic manner, evoking a wide range of emotions and exploring the human condition.



The National Theatre aims to instill in young people a love for poetry, nurturing their talents, creativity, and interest in poetry writing. Recognizing poetry's potential to positively impact children's social and emotional learning, the initiative offers a fresh perspective and enhances grammar and listening skills.



In collaboration with seasoned poets, the National Theatre plans to engage students in poetry writing techniques and share their experiences with participating schools. The event will culminate in a poetry competition where students will construct poems based on this year's theme.