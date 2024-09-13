Entertainment

Nearly lost my job, Prof Mills’ ‘great heart’ won me over – KOD on why he stopped supporting Akufo-Addo

KOD NDC Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD)

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) reflected on his past support for Nana Akufo-Addo's 2008 presidential campaign, which he joined due to Akufo-Addo's ties with the creative arts.

Despite orchestrating campaign events, KOD's support ended when Akufo-Addo lost the election.

He later shifted his allegiance to the NDC, criticizing Akufo-Addo and supporting John Mahama.

