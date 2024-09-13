Menu ›
Entertainment
Nearly lost my job, Prof Mills’ ‘great heart’ won me over – KOD on why he stopped supporting Akufo-Addo
Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) reflected on his past support for Nana Akufo-Addo's 2008 presidential campaign, which he joined due to Akufo-Addo's ties with the creative arts.
Despite orchestrating campaign events, KOD's support ended when Akufo-Addo lost the election.
He later shifted his allegiance to the NDC, criticizing Akufo-Addo and supporting John Mahama.
