Nearly lost my job, Prof Mills’ ‘great heart’ won me over – KOD on why he stopped supporting Akufo-Addo

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD)

Source: Classfmonline

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) reflected on his past support for Nana Akufo-Addo's 2008 presidential campaign, which he joined due to Akufo-Addo's ties with the creative arts.

Despite orchestrating campaign events, KOD's support ended when Akufo-Addo lost the election.

He later shifted his allegiance to the NDC, criticizing Akufo-Addo and supporting John Mahama.



