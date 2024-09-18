Nepotism debate won’t stop, accepts Bollywood star Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Source: BBC

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, criticized for nepotism due to her father’s fame, acknowledges her privilege but emphasizes letting her work speak for itself. In her new show "Call Me Bae," she plays a character with a similar background, aiming to separate her real-life privilege from her on-screen roles.





