Nero X expresses regret for campaigning for Akufo-Addo

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian musician Nero X has expressed regret for campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. In a recent interview, he praised former President John Mahama for his infrastructure and economic achievements, stating that Mahama’s tenure was more effective and urging citizens to speak up when leaders fail.



