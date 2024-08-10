Nero X expresses regret for campaigning for Akufo-Addo

Nero X

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian musician Nero X has expressed regret for campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. In a recent interview, he praised former President John Mahama for his infrastructure and economic achievements, stating that Mahama’s tenure was more effective and urging citizens to speak up when leaders fail.





