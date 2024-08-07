Entertainment

Entertainment
Netizens ‘roast’ Prince David Osei after he urged Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia

David Osei Roasted.png Prince David Osei

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming elections has sparked controversy.

Osei praised Bawumia for promising growth and stability, contrasting this with a return to former President John Mahama, which he claims would be disastrous.

Critics, however, argue that Osei's support is misplaced given Ghana's current economic troubles under the NPP administration.

They accuse him of ignoring the severe conditions Ghanaians face and prioritizing political loyalty over addressing the real issues impacting the country.

