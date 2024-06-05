Never Sacrifice These 6 Things For Your Partner

Unhappy Couple

Don't lose yourself trying to please your partner. Relationships should enhance, not overshadow, your personality. Compromises are necessary, but the relationship itself shouldn't be a compromise. It takes effort from both partners, respecting differences and cherishing common interests, without giving up too much of yourself.

