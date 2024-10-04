Entertainment

Never stop believing in your dreams – King Promise says months after selling out Tokyo concert

King Promise .jpeg King Promise

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Afrobeats artist King Promise encouraged fans to pursue their dreams after his sold-out concert in Tokyo, reflecting on his journey from releasing the song "Tokyo" in 2018 to performing there six years later. He emphasized perseverance, stating, “Never stop believing,” in a tweet on October 3.



Read full article

Source: 3news