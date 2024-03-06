Nhyiraba Kojo denies involvement in romance scam allegations by Hajia4Reall

Nhyiraba Kojo, and Hajia4reall

Amid allegations linking him to a romance scam involving socialite Hajia4Reall, rapper and entrepreneur, Nhyiraba Kojo has denied any involvement.

During an interview on the Saturday edition of United Showbiz, Nhyiraba Kojo took the opportunity to reflect on his journey from humble beginnings, stressing the importance of perseverance and hard work in achieving success.



“Everyone knows me and my story; how I left Takoradi for Accra, sleeping at the Kaneshie overhead, working as a kayayie and eventually finding my breakthrough with D Cryme,” Nhyiraba Kojo recalled, “God blessed me, and I started my nightclub and other businesses including real estate.”



Expressing his disappointment at being implicated in such allegations, Nhyiraba Kojo pointed out the misconceptions surrounding success and the struggles faced by young entrepreneurs.



“So when I hear things like this, it surprises me and makes the world a shocking place. It feels like people don’t see it when you are striving.

“Hearing things like this makes it seem like when you are a young boy, God cannot bless you or you can’t make it through hard work except through fraud, sakawa or blood money,” he lamented.



Hajia4Reall recently admitted to receiving proceeds from romance scams in a U.S trial, sparking speculation about potential accomplices.



Refuting any involvement in the alleged scam, Nhyiraba Kojo reiterated his relationship with Hajia4Reall, describing her as a sister while clarifying the nature of their interactions.



“She is my sister, and it is not because of the issue that has come which is going to make me denounce her. We meet at programs and events and have that vibe,” he affirmed.