Nick Cannon insures testicles for $10m after 12 children

Nick Cannon

Source: StarrFm

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon insured his testicles for $10 million after fathering 12 children with six different women. Partnering with men’s care brand Dr. Squatch, he used their 'Ball Valuation Tool' to secure the policy and earned the title of "Most Valuable Balls." Cannon plans to continue having children despite the insurance.





