Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport

American rapper Nicki Minaj was detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport for possession of soft drugs.

Videos on social media captured part of the encounter, where police seemingly told her she was under arrest.



Dutch police confirmed the arrest without naming Minaj.



She expressed frustration on social media, mentioning the legality of weed in Amsterdam.

Minaj was reportedly en route to a concert in Manchester but faced delays.



The concert's start time was postponed, raising questions about whether it would proceed.



Minaj's representatives have been approached for comment by the BBC.



