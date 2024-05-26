Nicki Minaj fans fume as gig is axed after arrest

Nicki Minaj said she spent between five and six hours in jail in Amsterdam

Nicki Minaj's concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena was canceled after her arrest at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of exporting soft drugs.

Fans, who had spent significant sums on tickets and travel, expressed anger and disappointment.



Despite Minaj's apologies and promises of a rescheduled date, frustration lingered, exacerbated by the lack of timely communication from organizers.

Some defended Minaj, attributing blame to circumstances beyond her control. The incident adds to Co-op Live's recent challenges, including technical issues and postponements of other events.



