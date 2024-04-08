Nikki Samonas asserts no-tolerance policy for heartbreak in 2024

Nikki Samonas

Actress Nikki Samonas has issued a firm warning to potential suitors in 2024, declaring an end to heartbreak and dumping in her relationships.

In a bold statement shared across her social media platforms, the actress emphasized her stance on relationships, asserting, “Dating me in 2024… there’s no dumping me, I'm too old for that.”



Further elaborating on her commitment, Samonas stated, “If your love is finished, we will use mine; I will hotspot you.”



This declaration underscores her determination to foster stable and enduring partnerships, even in the face of challenges.

The actress concluded her tweet with a strong warning, urging individuals not to play games with her this year.



“Don’t play with me this year!! Respectfully,” Samonas affirmed, leaving no room for ambiguity about her expectations in matters of the heart.



Nikki’s tweet sets a precedent for personal boundaries and expectations in relationships, advocating for mutual respect and commitment from potential partners in 2024 and beyond.