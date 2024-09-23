Ninety and Grateful: Mrs. Gloria Phyllis Ghartey

Mrs. Gloria Phyllis Ghartey

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

American author Tia Walker highlights the honor of caring for loved ones, as demonstrated by Mrs. Ekua Zara Ghartey Tsagli during her mother’s 90th birthday celebration.

