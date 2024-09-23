Entertainment

Ninety and Grateful: Mrs. Gloria Phyllis Ghartey

Img 8873 1.jpeg Mrs. Gloria Phyllis Ghartey

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

American author Tia Walker highlights the honor of caring for loved ones, as demonstrated by Mrs. Ekua Zara Ghartey Tsagli during her mother’s 90th birthday celebration. Held at Labadi Beach Hotel, the glamorous event featured a church service, elegant decor, and heartfelt tributes, showcasing Auntie Gloria's vibrant spirit and legacy.



Source: Ameyaw Debrah